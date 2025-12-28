S. Korea's Presidential Office Moves Back To Blue House
SEOUL: At midnight Sunday local time, the "Phoenix Flag," a symbol of South Korea's presidency, was raised at Cheong Wa Dae, which is widely known as the Blue House, after a hiatus of nearly three years and seven months.
The presidential office said earlier on Sunday that President Lee Jae Myung will make his first visit to the Blue House to begin working there on Monday. Enditem
