Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rain Reported In Northern, Central Parts Of Qatar: QMD

2025-12-28 02:02:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department reported that rain was observed over some northern and central parts of Qatar on Sunday, with thundery conditions possible at times.

In a Post on X, the department said there are fresh to strong winds affecting several areas of the country, with weather conditions varying in intensity across different regions.

Weather radar and satellite images released by the department showed active weather systems influencing the peninsula.

The Qatar Meteorology Department advised residents and motorists to exercise caution, particularly during periods of strong winds and potential thunderstorms, noting that conditions remain subject to change as the weather system continues to develop.

The Peninsula

