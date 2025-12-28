Kabul Condemns Israel's Recognition Of Somaliland

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the Israeli regime's recognition of“Somaliland,” describing it as an attempt to divide a Muslim country and warning that it could have negative repercussions for regional peace and stability.

According to reports, the Israeli regime has become the first to officially recognise Somaliland-a region that separated from Somalia-as an independent state.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the Israeli regime's recognition of Somaliland.

The statement added that the move constitutes an attempt to divide a Muslim country, represents a clear violation of international law, and undermines the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic state of Somalia, with potential adverse effects on regional stability.

Sources noted that such actions carry no legitimacy or legal status.

Somaliland separated from Somalia following the civil war in 1991, but to date, no member state of the United Nations has officially recognised it.

