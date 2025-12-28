85 Firms To Launch Operations At Logar Industrial Park: Official

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): The Industry and Commerce Department in central Logar province says 500 jeribs of land have been allocated to 85 production companies in the Mohammad Agha District Industrial Park, which are expected to begin operations soon.

The department's head, Mawlawi Shabir Ahmad Sediqi, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the land has been designated for the construction of production factories, and once operational, the facilities will create employment opportunities for hundreds of people.

He added that, under a directive from the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), an additional 1,000 jeribs of land at the Mohammad Agha Industrial Park have been prepared for allocation and will soon be distributed among traders and industrialists.

Sediqi said the Mohammad Agha Industrial Park would not only contribute to Logar's economic growth and stability but also provide sustainable employment and income opportunities for thousands of people.

He emphasized that efforts are underway to transform Logar into an industrial, self-sufficient, and developed province, adding that cooperation with industrialists will be further expanded to achieve this objective.

hz/sa