64,446 People Served By Atal Canteens In 72 Hours: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the newly launched 'Atal Canteens' have received an encouraging public response, with as many as 64,446 people being served Rs 5 meals within 72 hours of the scheme's launch.

The Chief Minister shared the information in a post on social media.

Gupta on Thursday inaugurated 45 of the proposed 100 Atal Canteens in the national capital on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In the following days, additional canteens were inaugurated by MLAs in their respective constituencies.

The initiative aims to provide affordable and nutritious meals to people at highly subsidised rates.

According to government data, 17,587 people were served meals on December 25, including 8,604 during lunch and 8,983 during dinner.

On December 26, till 7.30 p.m., a total of 15,805 people availed meals at Atal Canteens, with 10,696 visitors during lunch hours and 5,109 during the initial hours of dinner, a government statement said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP leaders Ashish Sood and Tarvinder Singh Marwah, who were seen having food at an Atal Canteen to mark the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Gupta paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, calling him a“yug purush” born 100 years ago.

She said that as the 101st birth anniversary approached, the government deliberated on how best to honour his legacy, which led to the decision to launch the Atal Canteens.

“The decision to open Atal Canteens was deliberately taken on this significant day,” she said.

Explaining the scheme, Gupta said people can avail meals at the canteens for just Rs 5. She clarified that while the consumer pays Rs 5, the actual cost of the meal is around Rs 30, with the government providing a subsidy of Rs 25.

She said Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took the first meal slip, followed by her.

The Chief Minister also described the food served at the canteens as“satvik”, emphasising its nutritious and wholesome quality.

Later, in a post on X, Gupta said the initiative was inspired by the vision of service, good governance and welfare of the poor.

“This initiative will ensure that Delhi becomes a capital where food is received with dignity and no one goes to bed hungry,” she wrote.