Bangladesh: Inqilab Moncho Blocks Road In Chattogram To Demand Justice For Hadi

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Dec 28 (IANS) Inqilab Moncho leaders and activists blocked Notun Bridge intersection in Bangladesh's Chattogram on Sunday, demanding justice for the killing of its former spokesperson Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, media reported.

Inqilab Moncho began the blockade at the Notun Bridge area at around 2 p.m. (local time), disrupting traffic movement at one of the city's busiest intersections.

Bakalia Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Solaiman said that vehicular movement was disrupted due to the blockade, Bangladesh's leading newspaper The Daily Star reported.

He said, "As per their prior announcement, Inqilab Moncho activists took position on the road, which has effectively halted traffic movement."

While addressing protesters, Kohinur Akhter, joint member secretary of the Chattogram city unit of UP Bangladesh, said, "He was shot dead in public, yet the government has failed to arrest the killers. We have taken to the streets to press home our demand for justice."

On December 23, Sharif Omar Hadi, the brother of slain Sharif Osman Hadi, accused a vested quarter within the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of orchestrating the killing of his brother to derail the February 2026 polls.

Slamming the interim government, during a programme organised by Inqilab Moncho outside the National Museum in Dhaka on Tuesday, spokesperson of the group Omar Hadi said, "It is you who had Osman Hadi killed, and now you are trying to foil the election by using this as an issue."

Omar Hadi added that his brother supported holding the national election by February and called on the Bangladeshi authorities not to hinder the election environment, The Daily Star reported.

"Ensure a speedy trial of the killers so the election environment is not harmed. The government has failed to show us any visible progress. If justice for Osman Hadi is not delivered, you too will be compelled to flee Bangladesh one day," he said.

Inqilab Moncho Member Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber, while speaking at the rally, reiterated the 30-working-day ultimatum given to the interim government to identify and arrest those responsible for the killing, first announced in a press statement earlier this week.

Earlier on Monday, Inqilab Moncho threatened to launch a movement to topple the Yunus-led interim government if justice is not delivered in the murder of its spokesperson, Hadi.

Addressing a press conference in Dhaka, the platform's member secretary Abdullah Al Jaber said that a 24-hour ultimatum announced during Hadi's funeral on December 20 expired without any action from the interim government's Home Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury or the Bangladeshi authorities.

He alleged that neither the Home Advisor nor his special assistant attended the Ministry's briefing, calling it a move to trivialise the incident.