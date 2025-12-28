Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, December 28, 2025
Why picked: Iconic samba roda closes the year with legendary guests-unmissable celebration of samba for expats seeking authentic, star-studded carioca energy.
Start: Doors 16:00; Show 18:00
Address: Vivo Rio, Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85, Flamengo
Details: Check ticket platforms for availability
Why picked: Lapa's premier house offers communal Sunday roda-relaxed, participatory samba for expats closing the year with traditional rhythms.
Start: 19:30
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show
Why picked: Antique venue hosts lively roots samba-historical setting with dance and warmth for expats' festive year-end evening.
Start: 19:00
Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
Website: href="" target="_blank" co
Why picked: Historic Copacabana spot with intimate performances-refined alternative for expats enjoying sophisticated sounds in a cozy setting.
Start: 20:00
Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana
Event page: href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event
Pagode Events
- Various venues including NaRua Bar, Galpão Zona Norte, Monarca Bar-year-end pagode celebrations.
Holiday Lights & Street Vibes
- Cinelândia and Copacabana promenades-festive strolls and casual gatherings.
Flamengo → Centro/Lapa: Batuke do Pretinho at Vivo Rio (18:00) to late samba at Carioca da Gema or Rio Scenarium-star-studded to traditional flow.
Copacabana: Beco das Garrafas sets (20:00)-intimate beachside close to the year.Getting around & quick tips
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Flamengo, Centro, Lapa, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight.
Arrive early for popular events; bring photo ID. Many venues accept cards.
Listings gathered for Sunday, December 28, 2025. Recheck venue sites and ticket status close to showtime, especially for year-end specials.
