Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, December 28, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: The last Sunday of 2025 features pagode and samba events including Cleber Agusto + 4 Goles de Samba at NaRua Bar, Fruta do Pé at Galpão Zona Norte, Pagode com Churrasco at Monarca Bar, and the final Batuke do Pretinho roda with special guests at Varanda do Vivo Rio (18:00). Traditional venues like Carioca da Gema and Rio Scenarium host their weekly rodas. Links for details and tickets are below.



Why picked: Iconic samba roda closes the year with legendary guests-unmissable celebration of samba for expats seeking authentic, star-studded carioca energy.

Start: Doors 16:00; Show 18:00

Address: Vivo Rio, Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85, Flamengo Details: Check ticket platforms for availability



Why picked: Lapa's premier house offers communal Sunday roda-relaxed, participatory samba for expats closing the year with traditional rhythms.

Start: 19:30

Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro) Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show



Why picked: Antique venue hosts lively roots samba-historical setting with dance and warmth for expats' festive year-end evening.

Start: 19:00

Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro Website: href="" target="_blank" co



Why picked: Historic Copacabana spot with intimate performances-refined alternative for expats enjoying sophisticated sounds in a cozy setting.

Start: 20:00

Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana Event page: href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event



Pagode Events - Various venues including NaRua Bar, Galpão Zona Norte, Monarca Bar-year-end pagode celebrations. Holiday Lights & Street Vibes - Cinelândia and Copacabana promenades-festive strolls and casual gatherings.

Top Picks Tonight Batuke do Pretinho - Final Edition 2025 with Caetano Veloso, João Bosco & Guests - Varanda do Vivo Rio (18:00)Samba do Domingo - Carioca da Gema (19:30)Roots Samba Sunday - Rio Scenarium (19:00)Bossa Nova & Jazz Sets - Beco das Garrafas (20:00)Also notableSuggested route

Flamengo → Centro/Lapa: Batuke do Pretinho at Vivo Rio (18:00) to late samba at Carioca da Gema or Rio Scenarium-star-studded to traditional flow.

Copacabana: Beco das Garrafas sets (20:00)-intimate beachside close to the year.



Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Flamengo, Centro, Lapa, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight. Arrive early for popular events; bring photo ID. Many venues accept cards.

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Sunday, December 28, 2025. Recheck venue sites and ticket status close to showtime, especially for year-end specials.