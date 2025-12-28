Number Of Victims Of Morning Shelling Of Kherson Climbs To Five
“The number of victims of the morning Russian shelling of Kherson has increased to five. Medical assistance was required for a 71-year-old man who suffered post-concussion syndrome, blast, and closed head injuries. The victim is under medical supervision,” the report said.
According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the victims also include a 22-year-old woman who was diagnosed with blast trauma, concussion, and acute stress reaction. The victim will be treated on an outpatient basis.
It is also reported that a 59-year-old man suffered a blast injury, post-concussion syndrome, and acute stress reaction. The victim received medical assistance and was discharged for outpatient treatment.Read also: Rescuers finish work at all sites after Russian attack in Kyiv
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians struck Kherson in the morning, and at that time, it was known that two people had been injured.
