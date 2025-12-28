Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Number Of Victims Of Morning Shelling Of Kherson Climbs To Five

Number Of Victims Of Morning Shelling Of Kherson Climbs To Five


2025-12-28 10:07:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The number of victims of the morning Russian shelling of Kherson has increased to five. Medical assistance was required for a 71-year-old man who suffered post-concussion syndrome, blast, and closed head injuries. The victim is under medical supervision,” the report said.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the victims also include a 22-year-old woman who was diagnosed with blast trauma, concussion, and acute stress reaction. The victim will be treated on an outpatient basis.

It is also reported that a 59-year-old man suffered a blast injury, post-concussion syndrome, and acute stress reaction. The victim received medical assistance and was discharged for outpatient treatment.

Read also: Rescuers finish work at all sites after Russian attack in Kyiv

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians struck Kherson in the morning, and at that time, it was known that two people had been injured.

MENAFN28122025000193011044ID1110531926



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search