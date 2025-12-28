Intensity Of Russian Attacks On Ukraine's Port Infrastructure Doubles This Year Kuleba

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba.

According to him, enemy missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian ports are recorded virtually every day, as Russia seeks to destroy logistics, complicate exports, and undermine global food security.

“Over the past year, the intensity of strikes on port infrastructure has increased significantly. For example, in 2025 alone, 90 combined strikes have been recorded. For comparison, this is twice as many as during the same period last year,” Kuleba wrote.

As a result, since the beginning of the year, nearly 800 air raid alerts have sounded in the Odesa region alone, with their total duration exceeding 30 days.

Despite the constant shelling, hundreds of port workers, energy specialists, and professionals ensure the functioning of logistics infrastructure and the stability of maritime export routes every day.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that in such conditions, the availability of shelters directly on port territory is of fundamental importance. Accordingly, together with the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority and with the support of partners, the ministry is expanding the network of mobile shelters across all ports in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

In particular, more than 50 mobile protective structures have already been installed, while the number of stationary shelters at seaports exceeds 30.

He also noted that port operators and private companies are actively involved in equipping protective facilities, for whom safeguarding employees is a mandatory condition of operation.

In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that systematic work continues in collaboration with the military and international partners to enhance the protection of port infrastructure.

As reported, Russian attacks on seaports in the Odesa region damaged vessels flying the flags of Slovakia and the Republic of Palau, as well as grain elevators and warehouses.

Photo: Oleksii Kuleba / Facebook