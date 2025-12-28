Russians Attack Kherson CHPP, One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on Facebook by Sergii Koretskyi, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

“Today, the Russians once again carried out an artillery strike on the CHPP in Kherson. Unfortunately, one of the employees was injured and is currently in a hospital, where she is receiving the necessary medical care,” Koretskyi wrote.

According to him, the facility sustained significant damage, and efforts to eliminate the consequences of the attack are ongoing.

“The Kherson CHPP was the only source of heat for tens of thousands of apartments in the city. The enemy attacks the plant almost daily,” the Chairman of the Board noted.

Coordination with local authorities is underway to organize backup heating solutions for the city's residents, Koretskyi added.

As reported, over the past day in the Kherson region, Russian forces shelled critical and social infrastructur as well as residential areas, injuring four people.