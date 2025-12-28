War Update: 103 Clashes On Front Lines, Fighting Is Ongoing In Six Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, providing information as of 16:00 on Saturday, 28 December, according to Ukrinform.

Today, Russian artillery shelled the areas of Bleshni in the Chernihiv region, as well as Ulanove, Ryzhivka, Bila Bereza, Iskryskivshchyna, Brusky, Volfyne, Rohizne, Kucherivka, Vovkivka, Bachivsk, and Prohres in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the invaders carried out 15 shellings.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian positions seven times near Starytsia and Prylipka, in the direction of Hryhorivka and Izbytske. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled one enemy attack toward Mala Shapkivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched 13 attacks near Novoselivka, Zarichne, and Myrne, toward Lyman, Zakitne, Druzhliubivka, Ozerne, and Drobysheve. Defenders have already stopped eight enemy attempts to advance. Fighting continues in five locations.

In the Sloviansk sector, the invaders carried out three attacks near Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions near Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Russian army conducted 18 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and Kleban-Byk, toward Sofiivka, Stepanivka, and Berestok. Five clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the enemy attempted 34 times to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Filiia, toward Novopavlivka, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, and Serhiivka. Nine clashes are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces launched 11 attacks near Yalta, Vyshneve, and Rybnye, targeting Khoroshe, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Ivanivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight Russian army attempts to advance near Huliaipole, Solodke, Dorozhnianka, and Bilohiria. Four clashes are still ongoing.

IAEA: Ukraine and Russia establish local“window of silence” to repair Zaporizhzhia NPP power lines

In the Orikhiv sector, defenders repelled five Russian attacks near Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, and toward Novoandriivka.

No clashes have been recorded today in the Prydniprovske sector.

In other sectors of the front, the situation has remained largely unchanged.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Armed Forces are reinforcing their units in the Pokrovsk agglomeratio to counter Russian pressure from the northeast and southern sectors.