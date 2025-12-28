Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three Iranian Satellites Put To Orbit


2025-12-28 10:06:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The Iranian Space Agency has successfully launched three domestically-developed satellites from Vostochny Cosmodrome space launch facility in the Russian Far East on Sunday.
A Russian Soyuz rocket placed Zafar 2, Paya (Tolou-3) and Kowsar-1.5 into low-altitude orbits in a joint ISA-Soyuz mission, the state TV station reported, citing ISA sources.
The three satellites are designed to serve scientific research in such areas as urban planning, topography, farming, climate change, and utilization of the natural resources.
In late July, Iran had launched a Nahid-2 communications microsatellite from the same Russian space launch facility. (end)
