Simu Liu Calls Melissa Barrera A 'Spectacular Action Star In The Making'

Los Angeles, Dec 28 (IANS) Hollywood actor Simu Liu is getting to immerse in his super spy fantasy in an edge-of-your-seat, eight-episode binge with his new streaming series.

The 'Copenhagen Test' has shared that it was“something that I've always wanted to do” before starring in the Thomas Brandon-created series, which is now available to stream on Peacock, reports 'Deadline'.

The series stars Liu as intelligence agent Alexander Hale, whose mind is hacked by a mysterious enemy using the intel to bring down his agency.

He said,“I think on the one hand, it was definitely the premise and the world building, just dealing with themes of surveillance and technology. I feel like a lot of those things are really just topical and relevant today. And so, I think there was that. I really appreciated Thomas' take on this 5 minutes into the future, set in this world of intelligence”.

He further mentioned,“And then on the other hand, it was the cultural specificity. I really was struck by Alexander's backstory in the script and feeling like he was somebody who, in a fully three dimensional way, kind of embodied what it was like for someone from an immigrant family to be in a situation or to work in a situation, an environment where they're constantly being second-guessed, constantly being overlooked and underestimated. I think, for myself, it's something that a lot of people who grew up in those immigrant families, something that I think resonates a lot”.

As star and executive producer, Liu is happy to be“doing my part and trying to get things made that feel kind of universal, but also culturally specific and just my own unique brand of different”.

As per 'Deadline', with Hale's mind compromised, his superiors decide to use the hack to their advantage, assigning fellow agent Michelle (Melissa Barrera) to play his girlfriend as they track down the source.

“I told her, it almost feels like being on Love Island. It feels like Michelle and Alexander are in their own reality TV show about finding love, because they're playing out this romance. And of course, they know the cameras are on, so there's a part of them that knows that they're playing it up.... It's a lot of layers to get to play, and she's a great scene partner”, he added.