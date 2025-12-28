Russia Reports Capture Of Five New Towns In Eastern Ukraine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: The Russian forces took over five new towns in eastern Ukraine, namely Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Dimitrov (Myrnohrad), Rodynske, Artemivka, and Volnoye (Stepnohirsk) in Donetsk Oblast, the Russian Defense Ministry reported in a statement on Sunday.

The statement added that the Russian air defences shot down 370 Ukrainian drones and took out 1,240 Ukrainian troops, with their offensive Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), alongside missile and artillery forces of the Russian Armed Forces targeting energy facilities of the Ukrainian Defense Industry (JSC).

In addition, the Russian offensives targeted facilities for the production of rocket motor components, assembly and launch sites for long‐range strike unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), and temporary deployment sites of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the statement continued.

Over the recent weeks, Russia announced that its forces have made a game-changing impact on numerous combat fronts, taking control of numerous new areas in eastern Ukraine.