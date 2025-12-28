Police Inspected Over 1.5M Vehicles Nationwide, 90% Met Requirements

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 28 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced over 1.5 million vehicles were checked during its vehicle inspection campaign countrywide, as approximately 90% passed the technical inspection.In its ststement, the PSD said this rate reflects the "high level of drivers' awareness and commitment exhibit traffic safety requirements."The PSD said the campaign is "not merely a technical procedure, but also a humanitarian mission" aimed at protecting lives and reducing accidents, especially given the unstable weather conditions currently affecting the Kingdom.The PSD noted road safety is a shared responsibility between relevant authorities and citizens, urging citizens to adhere to preventive measures during these weather conditions.Additionally, the PSD stressed the importance of the safe use of heating devices, warning against leaving heaters on while sleeping to avoid suffocation or fires, calling for regular home ventilation to ensure air circulation and maintain public safety.The PSD said compliance with vehicle inspections and relevant guidelines and instructions contributes to reducing accidents and protecting lives during exceptional weather conditions, calling on the public to "act responsibly and with awareness to ensure their own safety."