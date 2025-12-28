Irbid Municipality Addresses 44 Complaints During Extreme Weather

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, December 28 (Petra) Irbid Municipality staff handled 44 complaints during the extreme weather affecting the Kingdom, Irbid Municipality spokesperson Ghaith Tal said on Sunday.Tal told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that all complaints were addressed immediately, noting that most involved high water levels on several streets and blocked drainage systems caused by accumulated waste.He added that the municipality's technical and engineering teams closed a building on Khalid Bin Al Walid Street near the market after stones fell from the top floor, which is currently unoccupied.Tal said the governorate's Public Health and Safety Committee will inspect the building and take the necessary measures.