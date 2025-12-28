IAEA: Ukraine And Russia Establish Local“Window Of Silence” To Repair Zaporizhzhia NPP Power Lines

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The IAEA reported this on the social network , according to Ukrinform.

“Crucial power line repairs begin near Ukraine's ZNPP following another IAEA-brokered local ceasefire,” the agency said, citing a statement by Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

It is noted that the IAEA team is monitoring the repair work, which is expected to last several days.

“DG Grossi thanks both sides for agreeing to this new temporary 'window of silence' in order to restore power transmission between switchyards of ZNPP and Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant, strengthening nuclear safety,” the IAEA emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, during the night of December 5-6, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant temporarily lost all external power supply This marked the 11th such incident since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

During a Russian attack on the night of December 13, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected from Ukraine's power grid for more than an hour due to damage to power transmission lines.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov