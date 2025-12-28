Russians Hit Sloviansk With Guided Aerial Bombs, One Dead And Several Wounded
He noted that the enemy struck the city with three guided aerial bombs. The strikes hit a residential area.
“As of now, we know about the casualties. Three people were injured. One man was killed,” Liakh wrote.
According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, the deceased man was 51 years old. The number of wounded has risen to four.
“A married couple aged 74 and 78, and an 88-year-old retiree, were injured. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, bruises, and abrasions. Another 84-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction,” the prosecutor's office said.
The victims received medical assistance.
Read also: Air defense forces neutralize 30 of 48 drones launched by Russia
It is specified that at least 44 houses and four cars were damaged. Under the procedural guidance of the Sloviansk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in connection with criminal proceedings regarding a war crime (Article 438, Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As reported, on the night of December 27, the Russians struck Sloviansk with guided aerial bombs, injuring at least one person.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment