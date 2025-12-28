Traffic Police Issues Appeal To Drivers Regarding Current Weather Conditions In Mountainous Areas

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Main State Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued an appeal to drivers regarding the current weather conditions in mountainous areas.

Azernews presents the appeal:

"Currently, in some mountainous and foothill areas of the country, variable weather conditions, snowfall, fog, as well as icy roads are being observed. The existing weather and road conditions require extra caution and responsibility for road safety in these areas.

The Main State Traffic Police Department is operating in an enhanced mode in these areas, and control measures have been intensified to ensure road safety.

Observations show that in snowy and icy road conditions, road traffic accidents occur more frequently involving drivers who lack sufficient driving experience in mountainous areas, particularly those unprepared for complex road conditions. This once again indicates that driving in conditions typical for mountainous areas and weather requires properly assessing risks in advance, making decisions appropriate to the situation, and special experience.

Drivers are advised:



Before traveling to mountainous areas, obtain information about the weather and road conditions;

Pay special attention to the technical condition of the vehicle;

Reduce speed on snowy and icy road sections;

Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles;

Avoid sudden maneuvers and sharp braking;

Use season-appropriate tires;

In foggy conditions, use vehicle lights in accordance with traffic rules; Drivers with insufficient driving experience, including female drivers, are advised to be extra cautious when traveling in mountainous areas and, if not necessary, postpone their trips.

Remember: Every decision made on the road requires responsibility. Acting in accordance with the current conditions is the key to ensuring the safety of both yourself and other road users."