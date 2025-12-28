Azerbaijan Observes Lawyers' Professional Day

MENAFN - AzerNews) In line with a presidential decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 25, 2019, December 28 has been officially designated as Lawyer's Day,reports.

The occasion serves not only to recognize the dedication of legal professionals but also to highlight the vital role of the legal profession in strengthening the foundations of a rule-of-law state.

The Azerbaijan Bar Association is the unified body representing all lawyers in the country. It functions as an independent, non-governmental, and self-governing institution. While its initial framework was established in 1980 during the Soviet period, the association was fundamentally renewed after Azerbaijan regained independence. The founding congress held in Baku on November 3–4, 2004, led to the creation of a modern Bar Association, marking a significant milestone in the development of an independent legal profession.

The Azerbaijan Bar Association's primary objective is to safeguard individual rights and freedoms, provide citizens with competent and ethical legal assistance, and protect the reputation of the legal profession. These responsibilities are closely linked to the constitutional principles of justice, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights.

Comprehensive judicial reforms launched in 2018 brought a new phase of growth for the legal profession. A key presidential decree issued on February 22, 2018, defined the modernization of legal services and the formation of a strong and reputable bar as state priorities.

As part of these reforms, the material and technical capacity of the Bar Association has been enhanced, compensation for state-funded legal aid has been increased threefold, and access to legal services in the regions has expanded. Conditions have also been improved to encourage young lawyers to join the profession.

In recent years, the number of Bar Association members has grown steadily, while training programs and initiatives aimed at improving professional skills and ethical standards have been intensified. The association has also strengthened transparency, accountability, and cooperation with international partners.

The Azerbaijan Bar Association also actively contributes to public legal awareness, supports socially vulnerable groups, and implements free legal aid initiatives, reinforcing the social responsibility of the legal profession.

The development of a strong and independent bar remains essential to the effective functioning of the justice system, the protection of human rights, and the promotion of democratic governance.

The activities of the Azerbaijan Bar Association are regulated by the Law on Lawyers and Legal Practice and its Statute, ensuring a stable and transparent legal framework.