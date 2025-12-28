403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Somali Envoy: National Unity Non-Negotiable And Indivisible
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Somalia's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Ali Abdi Awari, affirmed Sunday that his country's national unity is "non-negotiable and indivisible," condemning Israeli occupation's recent recognition of the "Independent Republic of Somaliland".
Delivering Somalia's statement at an emergency meeting of Arab League permanent representatives, chaired by the United Arab Emirates at Somalia's request, Awari said the recognition - announced by Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - undermines international law, threatens regional stability and "aims to support separatist tendencies."
He described the move as "aggressive, provocative and entirely unacceptable," violating the UN Charter, Arab League and African Union principles and declarations. Somalia rejects the recognition as null and void, and would not change the reality that Somaliland remains part of the Federal Republic of Somalia.
Awari warned that the recognition comes at a time of heightened regional volatility following Israeli occupation's ongoing genocide against Palestinians, reiterating Somalia will not participate in any plans that could harm the Palestinian people.
He stressed that Somalia will not be a party to any effort aimed at the displacement of Palestinians, saying that his country will work during its membership in the UN Security Council from 2025 to 2026, and its Council presidency in January 2026, to thwart these plans.
Awari called on Arab countries to "stand firmly" in the face of the repeated Israeli occupation's aggressions against Arab countries and to work to develop serious policies to prevent their recurrence and continuation.
The emergency meeting aims to reaffirm Arab rejection of any unilateral measures affecting Somalia's territorial integrity and to strengthen collective support for Somalia's legitimate institutions and regional stability. (end)
asm
Delivering Somalia's statement at an emergency meeting of Arab League permanent representatives, chaired by the United Arab Emirates at Somalia's request, Awari said the recognition - announced by Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - undermines international law, threatens regional stability and "aims to support separatist tendencies."
He described the move as "aggressive, provocative and entirely unacceptable," violating the UN Charter, Arab League and African Union principles and declarations. Somalia rejects the recognition as null and void, and would not change the reality that Somaliland remains part of the Federal Republic of Somalia.
Awari warned that the recognition comes at a time of heightened regional volatility following Israeli occupation's ongoing genocide against Palestinians, reiterating Somalia will not participate in any plans that could harm the Palestinian people.
He stressed that Somalia will not be a party to any effort aimed at the displacement of Palestinians, saying that his country will work during its membership in the UN Security Council from 2025 to 2026, and its Council presidency in January 2026, to thwart these plans.
Awari called on Arab countries to "stand firmly" in the face of the repeated Israeli occupation's aggressions against Arab countries and to work to develop serious policies to prevent their recurrence and continuation.
The emergency meeting aims to reaffirm Arab rejection of any unilateral measures affecting Somalia's territorial integrity and to strengthen collective support for Somalia's legitimate institutions and regional stability. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment