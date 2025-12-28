403
Somalia Condemns Israeli Occupation Recognition Of Somaliland
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Sunday strongly condemned an announcement by the Israeli occupation prime minister recognizing Somaliland as an independent state, describing it as a "clear aggression against Somalia's sovereignty."
Somalia's National News Agency (SONNA) said the remarks were made during a speech by President Mohamud before an extraordinary session of parliament, in which he called on the Somali people to unite, show solidarity and defend the country's independence "to send a clear message to the Israeli occupation and anyone harboring malicious ambitions."
He said the actions of the Israeli oocupation pose a threat to regional and global security and fuel extremism, stressing that the announcement was "totally unacceptable and constitutes a blatant violation of international law."
Mohamud added that the issue of Somalia's northern regions is an internal matter and that any foreign interference aimed at dividing the country is unacceptable, affirming that Somalia would never accept the forced displacement of Palestinians to Somali territory or any other country.
For their part, the Somali parliament approved a formal resolution rejecting and condemning any Israeli occupation recognition that undermines Somalia's sovereignty and territorial unity, describing such moves as a clear breach of international law and regional and international charters.
According to SONNA, parliament stressed during its extraordinary session that any such recognition violates the United Nations Charter, the principles of the African Union, the Arab League Charter and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and carries no legal effect or international legitimacy.
The resolution called on the Somali federal government to urgently convey the decision to the United Nations, African Union, Arab League, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the East African Community, affirming the Somali people's right to protect their sovereignty, territorial unity and independence.(end)
