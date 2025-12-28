Digvijaya Singh Clarifies RSS Praise, Slams BJP For Sowing Discord

Congress united, BJP sowing discord: Digvijaya

Following Congress leader Digvijaya Singh praising the organisational strength of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP seizing upon Singh's latest remarks to attack the Congress, the Senior Congress leader clarified that the party is united and alleged that the BJP was attempting to sow discord within the Nehru-Gandhi family. Speaking to ANI, Digvijaya Singh said, "There is no difference in ideology. We (Congress) are all united, and this Nehru-Gandhi family is a family in which two people have been martyred. I strongly condemn the BJP's attempts to sow discord within this family."

"Rahul Gandhi has started this initiative (strengthening the organisation) from the district level and below. The process for that is underway. It will be completed soon," he added.

BJP says remarks an 'internal matter' of Congress

Earlier, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Sunday said that Congress senior leader Digvijaya Singh's remarks must've come to acknowledge an "internal matter", but the fact remains that BJP always encourages its true workers." "Why he made that statement in his tweet is a personal internal matter of the Congress.... Though the message given through his tweet is objectionable for Congress, and though we feel that it's an internal matter of the Congress party, the fact remains that the BJP always encourages its true workers," N Ramchander Rao said.

Singh clarifies remarks on RSS, Modi

Digvijaya Singh on Saturday issued a clarification after sharing an old photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani, saying that while he appreciates strong organisational structures, he remains firmly opposed to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Responding to criticism over his social media post, Singh said his remarks had been misunderstood. "I support the organisation. I am against the RSS and Modi ji. You have misunderstood. I have praised 'sangathan'. I was, am, and will remain a staunch opponent of the RSS and Modi. Is it a bad thing to strengthen and praise the organisation?" he said.

The controversial social media post

Singh's remarks came after he had shared a black-and-white photograph from the 1990s, found on social question-and-answer website Quora, showing a young Narendra Modi seated on the floor near senior BJP leader LK Advani at an event in Gujarat. In a post shared on X, Singh remarked on how individuals who once worked at the grassroots level could rise through the organisational hierarchy to become Chief Minister and eventually Prime Minister. He described this as the "power of organisation", while tagging senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, PM Modi, as well as the official handles of the Congress. "I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impressive. In what way did the grassroots swayamsevak of RSS and the worker of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country? This is the power of the organisation. Jai Siya Ram. @INCIndia @INCMP@kharge @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @Jairam_Ramesh @narendramodi," Singh's X post read. (ANI)

