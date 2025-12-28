Ajay Devgn And Farhan Akhtar's Films Set For OTT Debut After Box Office Letdown

Ajay Devgn and Farhan Akhtar's films De De Pyaar De 2 and 120 Bahadur were released in November 2025. Both films didn't get a great response at the box office. Now, new information about both films is coming out.

Ajay Devgn's film De De Pyaar De 2 and Farhan Akhtar's film 120 Bahadur were released last month in November. These films from different genres didn't get a good response from the audience. Now, the makers have planned to stream both films on OTT. Let's get into the full details...

The OTT release date for Ajay Devgn's film De De Pyaar De 2 is out. It's said to stream on Netflix from January 9, 2026. This movie is a sequel to the 2019 film De De Pyaar De.

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet's film De De Pyaar De 2 released on Nov 14. It's a romantic comedy. Made on a ₹150 crore budget, it earned ₹104.67 crore at the box office.

Farhan Akhtar's war drama 120 Bahadur, released on Nov 21, didn't do well. It's now heading to OTT. Reports say it will stream on Amazon Prime Video from Jan 16, 2026.

120 Bahadur is a historical war drama. Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh. Made on a ₹90 crore budget, the movie earned just ₹20 crore at the box office.