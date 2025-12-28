APCC Marks 141St INC Foundation Day In Tezpur, Gaurav Gogoi Leads

APCC Celebrates 141st INC Foundation Day in Tezpur

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) today observed the 141st Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress centrally at Tezpur, the district headquarters of Sonitpur district, said the release. The programme was organised by the Sonitpur District Congress Committee.

The celebrations began in the morning with the hoisting of the party flag by APCC President Gaurav Gogoi at Tezpur. After the flag hoisting, Gogoi paid floral tributes to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Assam's beloved cultural icon and legendary singer Zubeen Garg. He then formally inaugurated the Sonitpur District Congress election 'War Room'.

According to the release, the programme was attended by former APCC presidents Ripun Bora and Bhupen Bora, MLA Shivamani Bora, and several senior party leaders. Thereafter, a long procession was taken out from the Sonitpur District Congress office through the streets of Tezpur town, culminating at Jayamati Playground, where Congress workers from different parts of the district gathered and participated in a massive public meeting.

Gogoi Outlines Alliance Strategy, Slams BJP Government

Addressing the public meeting, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and APCC President Gaurav Gogoi said that in order to defeat the anti-people BJP, the Congress would contest the 2026 Assam Assembly elections by forming alliances with like-minded parties.

Alliance for 2026 Assembly Elections

He clarified that while the Congress would contest in 100 constituencies, the remaining seats would be left to alliance partners through mutual discussions. Gogoi also made it clear that under no circumstances would a communal party like the AIUDF be included in this alliance.

Congress Ideology vs BJP Rule

"Under the leadership of the Congress, the dignity that has been taken away from the people of Assam will be restored. The Congress believes in peace and unity, while the BJP thrives on unrest and division. The Congress has faith in the Constitution, whereas the BJP seeks to destroy democracy and establish a form of authoritarian rule," Gogoi said. He alleged that the BJP is systematically snatching away the rights of the people one by one. He further remarked that while the blood of freedom fighters runs in the veins of Congress leaders and workers, the present BJP leadership is tainted with cases of cattle theft, rice theft and land grabbing.

Promises for a 'New Assam'

Gogoi stated that the poor benefited during the tenure of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and assured that if Congress returns to power in Assam, the people would witness real and meaningful change. Referring to the vision of a greater Assam dreamt of by Jyotiprasad Agarwala, Bishnuprasad Rabha, Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, Gogoi said the Congress would revive that inclusive and harmonious Assam. He asserted that there would be no place for violence or hatred in this new Assam and announced that a separate law would be introduced to take strict action against those spreading religious hatred. "Whether it is a church, namghar, temple or mosque, anyone who attempts to desecrate a place of worship will face strict punitive action. In the Assam of Sankardeva-Madhavdeva and Ajan Pir, divisive forces will never be tolerated," Gogoi said.

Critique of BJP's Governance and Schemes

According to the release, Gogoi also accused the BJP government of failing to fulfil any of its promises over the last ten years. According to him, the only achievement of the BJP government in recent years has been the purchase of land and tea gardens by the Chief Minister and his family. Commenting on the Orunodoi scheme, Gogoi said that the money being distributed does not belong to BJP leaders but to the people. "During our tenure too, welfare schemes were implemented using public funds, and everyone benefited. But under the BJP regime, benefits are provided only if one supports the BJP. When our government comes to power, every eligible person will receive benefits, regardless of whether they support us or not. This is our commitment," he said. Gogoi further remarked that the Chief Minister, fearing the loss of power in the next four months, has become desperate and has started making irrational and irresponsible statements.

Senior Leaders Recall Congress's Legacy

Former APCC President Bhupen Bora, while addressing the gathering, recalled the historic legacy of the Congress and its role in India's freedom struggle. He said the Congress's history is one of sacrifice, ideals and non-violent resistance led by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and other national leaders, who ended nearly 200 years of British rule. He called upon conscious citizens to unite to protect the sanctity of the Constitution, democracy and national unity, and to uphold harmony, brotherhood and collective development.

Former MP Ripun Bora, in his address, said that the Indian National Congress is the world's oldest political party and was founded over 140 years ago. He paid tribute to all the leaders who established the Congress and to the freedom fighters led by Mahatma Gandhi. He said the Congress has an unparalleled legacy of achieving independence through non-violence, a sacrifice unmatched in world history. Criticising the BJP, he alleged that its only contribution has been the spread of hatred, communal tension and threats to the Constitution and secular fabric of the nation.

Party Dignitaries Attend Celebrations

The programme received full cooperation from the Seva Dal, with its activities coordinated by its president Dip Bayon. Former MPs Madhab Rajbongshi and RP Sharma, former MLA Praneshwar Basumatary, Abhijit Hazarika, Sonitpur District Congress President Kartik Kurmi, former district president Dadul Borkotoki, and several senior leaders including Prem Lal Ganju, Udit Bhanu Das, Meghnath Chetri, Sampurna Saikia, Pallavi Saikia, and NSUI state president Kaushik Kashyap were also present. The proceedings of both programmes were conducted by APCC Media and Communication Department Chairman Bedabrat Bora.

The 141st Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress was also observed today at Rajiv Bhavan in Guwahati. Former Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Prithvi Majhi, hoisted the party flag on the occasion. The programme, conducted by APCC General Secretary Bipul Gogoi, was attended by Mahila Congress President Meera Borthakur, APCC Vice-President Balin Kuli, General Secretary Pradyut Bhuyan, Media Department Coordinator Gopal Sharma, and several other leaders and workers. (ANI)

