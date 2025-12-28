Vaishno Devi: Reasi SSP Holds Security Review For New Year Pilgrim Rush

Security Beefed Up at Vaishno Devi for New Year

In view of the heavy rush of pilgrims expected on December 31 and during the New Year, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Paramvir Singh, JKPS, on Sunday conducted a comprehensive security review meeting at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan to ensure the safety and smooth movement of devotees.

During the meeting, the SSP directed all relevant officers and agencies to remain highly alert and proactive, given the anticipated surge in pilgrims. Special emphasis was placed on effective crowd management to prevent untoward incidents, including stampedes, and to regulate movement at sensitive points within and around the Bhawan area.

He stressed the optimum use of crowd management applications and continuous monitoring through the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). The SSP instructed that the ICCC must remain fully alert to ensure real-time coordination, quick response and timely decision-making for effective crowd control.

SSP Reasi further emphasised that all departments should take adequate precautionary measures, maintain close coordination, and remain fully prepared to address any exigencies, ensuring a swift response to emerging situations.

The meeting was attended by Additional SP Katra Vipan Chandran, JKPS, DySP Bhawan Mahesh Sharma, DySP (P) Tania Gupta, SHO Police Station Bhawan, Inspector Parmod Singh, In-charge Police Post Adhkuwari PSI Raghav Chalotra, besides officers from the 6th Battalion CRPF, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Army, CID, Tehsildar Bhawan, SDM Bhawan, Fire and Emergency Services, ITBP and the Security Wing.

All participating departments assured full cooperation and readiness to ensure a safe, secure and hassle-free pilgrimage for devotees during the peak festive period.

Community Security Strengthened with VDG Review

Earlier, on December 11, in a major push to strengthen community-led security in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Paramvir Singh, along with Additional SP Reasi, Deputy SP DAR (District Armed Reserve) and SDPO (Sub-Divisional Police Officer) Arnas, conducted an extensive review and interaction with Village Defence Groups (VDGs) at the firing butt near Rudd Pull, Arnas.

According to an official release, the programme witnessed the participation of hundreds of VDG members from far-flung villages of Arnas. The officers interacted with the volunteers and assessed their preparedness to counter any suspicious movement or security threat in the region. (ANI)

