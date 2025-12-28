Unnao Victim Seeks Justice From SC, Appeals To UP CM For Safety

Victim Seeks Justice from Supreme Court, Appeals for Safety

The victim in the 2017 Unnao rape case on Sunday said that she has faith that she will get justice from the Supreme Court and appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure her safety so she can fight her legal battle without fear. This comes after the Delhi High Court recently granted conditional bail to former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 rape case.

Speaking during the protest organised by All India Progressive Women Association (AIPWA) in Delhi today, the Unnao rape victim claimed that Sengar had bribed officials, including the CBI Investigating Officer and Delhi High Court judge, and said her family had suffered severe consequences since Kuldeep Singh Sengar's bail. "I have faith that I will get justice in the Supreme Court. Kuldeep Sengar has bribed (Delhi HC) judge and CBI Investigating Officer. My husband's job was snatched away, my children and witnesses are under threat. Protection must be provided to those who we name in front of the CBI. I request CM Yogi Adityanath to protect me in a way that I am able to fight my battle fearlessly," the rape victim said to ANI.

AIPWA Stages Protest in Delhi

Meanwhile, members of the All India Progressive Women Association (AIPWA) staged a protest in Delhi in support of the Unnao rape survivor, demanding justice and adequate protection for her and her family. Protesters raised slogans and held posters with written slogans such as "activist in jail, rapists on bail", "zero tolerance for rapists", "cancel Kuldeep Singh's bail" and many more.

Supreme Court to Hear CBI's Appeal

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) appeal on December 29, challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. A three-judge vacation bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will hear the plea of the CBI.

Sengar was convicted in December 2019 in the Unnao rape case and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh. Though granted bail in this case, he will continue to remain in jail as he is serving a 10-year sentence in another CBI case related to murder. (ANI)

