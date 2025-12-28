Fadnavis Welcomes Digvijaya's Praise For RSS's Organizational Power

Fadnavis welcomes Digvijaya's remarks

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday welcomed Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remarks praising the organisational strength of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying that the organisation has consistently worked to promote societal equality and national progress. Speaking to the media, CM Fadnavis said, "RSS has always promoted a feeling of societal equality... Slowly, people are learning that RSS is trying to take India to new heights, which is why even the opposers praise it and those who still criticise it will also learn to praise it gradually..."

The 'power of organisation'

This comes after Digvijaya Singh shared a black-and-white photograph from the 1990s, found on social question-and-answer website Quora, showing a young Narendra Modi seated on the floor near senior BJP leader LK Advani at an event in Gujarat. In a post shared on X, Singh noted that individuals who once worked at the grassroots level could rise through the organisational hierarchy to become Chief Minister and eventually Prime Minister. He described this as the "power of organisation", while tagging senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, PM Modi, and the official handles of the Congress. "I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impressive. In what way did the grassroots swayamsevak of RSS and the worker of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country? This is the power of the organisation. Jai Siya Ram. @INCIndia @INCMP@kharge @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @Jairam_Ramesh @narendramodi," Singh's X post read.

Congress is united: Digvijaya Singh

Earlier today, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh clarified that the party is united and alleged that the BJP was attempting to sow discord within the Nehru-Gandhi family. Speaking to ANI, Digvijaya Singh said, "There is no difference in ideology. We (Congress) are all united, and this Nehru-Gandhi family is a family in which two people have been martyred. I strongly condemn the BJP's attempts to sow discord within this family."

"Rahul Gandhi has started this initiative (strengthening the organisation) from the district level and below. The process for that is underway. It will be completed soon," he added. (ANI)

