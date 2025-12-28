403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Passes Sweeping Drone Regulation Law
(MENAFN) China implemented comprehensive legislative reforms Saturday governing civilian unmanned aircraft systems including drones, a state broadcaster confirmed.
The Standing Committee of the nation's supreme legislative authority approved the updated regulations during its 19th session, which wrapped Saturday in Beijing. The framework takes effect July 1, 2026.
The revised legislation mandates that organizations involved in designing, manufacturing, importing, servicing and deploying civil unmanned aerial vehicles obtain airworthiness certification from regulatory bodies per national standards—except where exemptions apply.
The law additionally bans laser equipment capable of disrupting visual navigation systems at aviation facilities, while establishing explicit prohibited actions that could compromise airport electromagnetic environments.
Legislators simultaneously passed statutes addressing hazardous chemical safety management, alongside amendments to the Fisheries Law, the Law on the Standard Spoken and Written Chinese Language, and the Foreign Trade Law.
Trade law modifications encompass bolstered intellectual property safeguards connected to international commerce, expanding China's legal mechanisms in the foreign trade sphere, plus corresponding response measures.
President Xi Jinping issued six presidential orders enacting the legislation.
Previously, reports indicated that proposed bills concerning an environmental code, advancing ethnic unity and development, plus national planning strategy would advance to the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress for additional review.
The Standing Committee of the nation's supreme legislative authority approved the updated regulations during its 19th session, which wrapped Saturday in Beijing. The framework takes effect July 1, 2026.
The revised legislation mandates that organizations involved in designing, manufacturing, importing, servicing and deploying civil unmanned aerial vehicles obtain airworthiness certification from regulatory bodies per national standards—except where exemptions apply.
The law additionally bans laser equipment capable of disrupting visual navigation systems at aviation facilities, while establishing explicit prohibited actions that could compromise airport electromagnetic environments.
Legislators simultaneously passed statutes addressing hazardous chemical safety management, alongside amendments to the Fisheries Law, the Law on the Standard Spoken and Written Chinese Language, and the Foreign Trade Law.
Trade law modifications encompass bolstered intellectual property safeguards connected to international commerce, expanding China's legal mechanisms in the foreign trade sphere, plus corresponding response measures.
President Xi Jinping issued six presidential orders enacting the legislation.
Previously, reports indicated that proposed bills concerning an environmental code, advancing ethnic unity and development, plus national planning strategy would advance to the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress for additional review.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment