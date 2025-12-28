PMK Leadership Rift Deepens As G.K. Mani Hits Out At Anbumani Ramadoss

MENAFN - IANS) Salem (Tamil Nadu), Dec 28 (IANS) The internal power struggle within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) intensified on Sunday as its honorary President G.K. Mani made a series of strong statements backing founder Dr S. Ramadoss and sharply criticising his son Anbumani Ramadoss.

Addressing the media ahead of the PMK's crucial working committee meeting scheduled for Monday, Mani said the meeting was of "historic importance" and that the party cadre were eagerly awaiting a major political announcement from Dr Ramadoss regarding the party's alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

"Everyone is keenly watching tomorrow's meeting. Dr Ramadoss is expected to make a decisive announcement that will shape the party's future and its electoral strategy," he said.

Launching a direct attack on Anbumani Ramadoss, Mani alleged that there was a deliberate conspiracy to wrest control of the party from its founder.

"Anbumani has systematically weakened the party. Many party workers have told me that his actions have damaged the PMK. He does not have the authority to remove me from the party," Mani asserted.

He claimed that Dr Ramadoss had already stripped Anbumani Ramadoss of all responsibilities, including his basic membership.

"When he no longer holds any official position in the party, how can he remove anyone else?" Mani asked, adding that those who blindly followed Anbumani without understanding the facts would eventually return to the party's fold.

Mani further stated that the PMK, once a powerful and recognised political force in Tamil Nadu, had suffered due to internal discord.

"The party lost its standing because of deliberate actions that weakened its structure. But now, under the leadership of Dr Ramadoss, the party is being rebuilt and strengthened," he said.

He claimed that several leaders and cadres who had distanced themselves from the party were eager to return, but were earlier misled by what he described as "false narratives" and "emotional manipulation".

According to Mani, the party's revival had already begun, with Dr Ramadoss appointing new office-bearers and initiating steps to restore discipline and credibility within the organisation.

"The PMK will once again emerge as a strong political force in Tamil Nadu. The forthcoming announcement will make this clear," he said.

The developments come amid intense speculation over the PMK's future alliances ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, with observers closely watching the outcome of the party's internal realignment.