Russia, Ukraine Exchange Accusations Over Drone Strikes
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for overnight aerial assaults, just as US President Donald Trump prepares to host Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida to deliberate on a 20-point peace framework aimed at ending the ongoing war.
The Russian Defense Ministry asserted via Telegram that its air defenses intercepted 25 Ukrainian drones, with 12 reportedly downed over the Samara region near Kazakhstan.
Artem Korenyako, Press Secretary for Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, announced that temporary restrictions on flights at Samara’s international airport had been introduced overnight but were later lifted. Local authorities in Samara and other regions cited in Russia’s statement — Belgorod, Kursk, Saratov, Volgograd, and Rostov — reported no casualties or infrastructure damage.
Meanwhile, a Russian state news agency noted that over 300 flights were delayed or cancelled at Moscow’s Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports.
On the Ukrainian side, the Air Force declared on Telegram that its defenses had destroyed 30 out of 48 drones launched by Russia.
The Ukrainian State Emergency Service confirmed a blaze in a residential building and damage to a lyceum in Odesa following the attack, though no fatalities or injuries were reported.
