Clinical research continues to expose a persistent "hygiene gap" in global oral health. This gap is two-fold: the physical spaces between teeth where brushes cannot reach, and the widespread lack of daily flossing habits. While most adults brush regularly, these neglected spaces remain the primary breeding ground for dental complications.

Growing evidence confirms that interdental cleaning is a critical factor in long-term oral health. According to industry research, individuals who skip this step face a 73% higher risk of cavities, while regular cleaning is linked to 44% lower gum disease prevalence. Despite these risks, only about one-third of adults clean between their teeth daily.

Tonochi, an emerging San Francisco-based firm, has announced a design initiative to bridge this gap through the development of specialized dental tools. Founded by Rachel Zhang, a designer with over a decade of experience in dental innovation, the company focuses specifically on this hygiene gap, or "the between clean" as they call it.

MARKET TRENDS AND CONSUMER DEMAND

Following its initial entry into the market this summer, Tonochi reported significant consumer interest, selling over 900 oral care packages in the last month alone. This demand highlights a growing market for specialized interdental solutions, particularly among users seeking more comfortable alternatives to traditional flossing methods.

The company is currently expanding its research and development to address complex dental needs, including tools specifically engineered for braces, bridges, and implants. These upcoming innovations focus on high-performance materials and ergonomic handles to simplify the cleaning of orthodontic hardware.

About Tonochi: Based in San Francisco, Tonochi is an oral care development firm dedicated to improving interdental health. The company utilizes a combination of functional engineering and modern design to address the root causes of cavities and periodontal disease.