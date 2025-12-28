403
Venezuela’s Maduro Leaves Door Open for U.S. Talks
(MENAFN) Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro signaled Friday his readiness to pursue diplomatic engagement with Washington, contingent upon American cessation of what he characterized as decades of meddling in his nation's affairs.
During a nationally broadcast address, Maduro outlined conditions for potential negotiations, stating his administration would embrace discussions if American officials demonstrate respect and terminate what he described as unsuccessful intervention efforts spanning a quarter-century. The Venezuelan president framed such talks as an opportunity to forge pathways toward stability, collaboration, and economic advancement.
Maduro launched sharp criticism at Washington's conduct, accusing United States institutions of orchestrating persistent propaganda operations targeting his government while simultaneously executing strategies designed to destabilize the nation and remove its leadership from power.
The president urged American media outlets to conduct authentic reporting on Venezuelan realities, emphasizing the need for journalists to develop genuine understanding before covering the South American nation.
Tensions have escalated as Washington has maintained substantial military assets—both airborne and maritime—in Caribbean waters adjacent to Venezuela throughout recent months. Operating under anti-narcotics justifications, United States forces have destroyed approximately 30 vessels allegedly involved in drug smuggling operations across the Caribbean and eastern Pacific regions, resulting in over 100 fatalities.
