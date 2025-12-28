403
Türkiye’s BIST 100 Closes Lower
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s primary stock index, the BIST 100, finished Friday at 11,294.37 points, marking a decline of 0.37% compared to the previous close.
The index opened the day at 11,340.42 points but ultimately shed 41.81 points from Thursday’s closing level. Throughout the session, the benchmark fluctuated between a low of 11,228.55 and a high of 11,352.23.
The overall market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 10.66 trillion Turkish liras ($249.3 billion), with trading volume reaching 112.3 billion liras ($2.61 billion).
Out of the listed companies, 41 stocks recorded gains while 55 declined relative to the prior session.
In commodities, gold was priced at $4,529.35 per ounce, while Brent crude oil traded at $61.10 per barrel as of 6:20 p.m. local time (1520 GMT).
Currency markets showed the US dollar valued at 42.9205 liras, the euro at 50.6625 liras, and the British pound at 58.0865 liras.
