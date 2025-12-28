403
Türkiye’s BIST 100 Opens Slightly Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s leading stock index, the BIST 100, began trading on Friday at 11,340.42 points, marking a modest rise of 0.04% or 4.24 points compared to the previous session’s close.
On Thursday, the index had slipped by 0.03%, ending the day at 11,336.18 points, with a total transaction volume of 62 billion liras ($1.45 billion).
By 10 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), currency exchange rates were recorded at 42.9250 Turkish liras against the US dollar, 50.5790 against the euro, and 57.9550 against the British pound.
Meanwhile, the price of gold stood at $4,511.80 per ounce, and Brent crude oil was trading at $61.90 per barrel, reflecting relatively steady conditions in global commodities.
