State Customs Committee Seizes Large Quantity Of Illegally Smuggled Cigarettes
According to a report from the State Customs Committee provided to AZERTAC, the Committee's Operational-Investigation Department and the Baku Main Customs Department carried out operational-search measures in the Khirdalan city area of the Absheron district. As a result, they discovered 1 million 180 thousand pieces of "Platinium Seven" brand cigarettes, worth nearly 150,000 manats, which had been brought into the country without the required mandatory labeling for goods registered under Azerbaijan.
An investigation into the incident is underway, and further information will be shared with the public.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment