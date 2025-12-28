Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
State Customs Committee Seizes Large Quantity Of Illegally Smuggled Cigarettes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan State Customs Committee has seized a large quantity of cigarettes (1.18 million units) that were illegally brought into the country, Azernews reports.

According to a report from the State Customs Committee provided to AZERTAC, the Committee's Operational-Investigation Department and the Baku Main Customs Department carried out operational-search measures in the Khirdalan city area of the Absheron district. As a result, they discovered 1 million 180 thousand pieces of "Platinium Seven" brand cigarettes, worth nearly 150,000 manats, which had been brought into the country without the required mandatory labeling for goods registered under Azerbaijan.

An investigation into the incident is underway, and further information will be shared with the public.

