Russians Strike Sloviansk With Guided Aerial Bombs, One Dead And Several Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Vadym Liakh, the Head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

He noted that the enemy struck the city with three guided aerial bombs. The strikes hit a residential area.

“As of now, we know about the victims. Three people were wounded. One man was killed,” Liakh wrote.

As reported, on the night of December 27, the Russians struck Sloviansk with guided aerial bombs, injuring at least one person.