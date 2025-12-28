Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Woman Injured In Sumy Region Due To Enemy Drone Attack

Woman Injured In Sumy Region Due To Enemy Drone Attack


2025-12-28 08:07:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, the Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“This morning, the enemy attacked a 55-year-old woman with a drone while she was traveling on a road in the Mykolaiv rural community,” the post says.

It is noted that the woman was taken to a medical facility with injuries.

Read also: Russian attacks over past day damage houses, injure one person in Chernihiv region

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops carried out 50 attacks on 28 settlements in the Sumy region over the past day.

UkrinForm

