Woman Injured In Sumy Region Due To Enemy Drone Attack
“This morning, the enemy attacked a 55-year-old woman with a drone while she was traveling on a road in the Mykolaiv rural community,” the post says.
It is noted that the woman was taken to a medical facility with injuries.Read also: Russian attacks over past day damage houses, injure one person in Chernihiv region
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops carried out 50 attacks on 28 settlements in the Sumy region over the past day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment