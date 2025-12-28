Woman Injured In Sumy Region Due To Enemy Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, the Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“This morning, the enemy attacked a 55-year-old woman with a drone while she was traveling on a road in the Mykolaiv rural community,” the post says.

It is noted that the woman was taken to a medical facility with injuries.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops carried out 50 attacks on 28 settlements in the Sumy region over the past day.