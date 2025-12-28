Police Seize 138,000 Drug Pills In 2 Smuggling Cases

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) -- The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) handled two separate drug smuggling cases, seizing a total of 138,000 narcotic pills, Public Security Directorate (PSD)'s spokesperson announced.In the first case, the AND received intelligence on the presence of a "large" quantity of narcotics inside the Jordanian-Syrian Free Zone.Conducting search operations in the area, 118,000 narcotic pills were concealed inside a vehicle tire. A probe was launched to identify and arrest the suspects.In the second case, the police were tipped off indicating that unknown individuals had hidden a quantity of narcotic pills in a northern desert area.Inspection teams rushed to the site and found a vehicle engine discarded on the ground. Search lead to uncovering 20,000 narcotic pills concealed inside its compartments.The spokesperson said investigations are ongoing to identify people involved in the case.