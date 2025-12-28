Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Police Seize 138,000 Drug Pills In 2 Smuggling Cases


2025-12-28 08:07:08
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) -- The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) handled two separate drug smuggling cases, seizing a total of 138,000 narcotic pills, Public Security Directorate (PSD)'s spokesperson announced.
In the first case, the AND received intelligence on the presence of a "large" quantity of narcotics inside the Jordanian-Syrian Free Zone.
Conducting search operations in the area, 118,000 narcotic pills were concealed inside a vehicle tire. A probe was launched to identify and arrest the suspects.
In the second case, the police were tipped off indicating that unknown individuals had hidden a quantity of narcotic pills in a northern desert area.
Inspection teams rushed to the site and found a vehicle engine discarded on the ground. Search lead to uncovering 20,000 narcotic pills concealed inside its compartments.
The spokesperson said investigations are ongoing to identify people involved in the case.

