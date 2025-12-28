Pharmaceutical, Medical Supplies Sector Reaches JD2.2B In Annual Production Capacity

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) -- A report issued by the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) showed the Kingdom's pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector has an annual production capacity of JD2.2 billion.According to the report, outlined by the JCI's Studies and Policies Department, the sector accounts for 11% of total output in the manufacturing industries, while its added value represents 51% of total manufacturing output.The report indicated that a total of 151 industrial establishments are currently operating in the sector across the Kingdom, with a total registered capital of JD 385 million, employing over 10,000 workers.The report noted human pharmaceuticals constitute approximately 85% of the sector's total output, followed by veterinary medicines at 12 percent and medical supplies at 3 percent.The report showed the pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector covers, on average, more than 63% of local market needs for pharmaceutical products, while pharmaceutical industries covered 66 percent of domestic demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.The sector includes several sub-sectors, such as dental supplies, medical disinfectants, laboratory reagents, medical and therapeutic materials, veterinary therapeutic products, medical preparations, intravenous solutions, dental instruments, veterinary medicines, sterilization and disinfection supplies, antibiotics, human medicines, and dietary supplements.According to the report, exports of the pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector during the first nine months of the current year reached JD 471 million, compared with JD 447 million during the same period of 2024.The report indicated that the sector's exports reach 85 markets worldwide, led by Saudi Arabia with 24 percent of total exports, followed by Iraq at 20 percent, Algeria at 11 percent, and the UAE and the United States at 8 percent each.The report showed that the sector still has unexploited export opportunities estimated at approximately JD 626 million, distributed across medicines containing antibiotics, blood fractions, immunological products, and medicines containing penicillin.It added that the Economic Modernization Vision targets the sector through several initiatives and priorities, foremost of which are elevating the Kingdom to become a regional hub for pharmaceutical products, developing new drugs, enhancing research and development, and focusing on expansion into new markets.Additionally, the report said the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) aims to increase the sector's exports to reach USD 2.96 billion by 2030, raise employment to 16,000 workers, and increase its contribution to GDP from USD 705 million in 2021 to USD 2.4 billion by 2030.The report noted the pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector is one of the Kingdom's key industrial sectors and among the most competitive regionally, representing a national success story due to product quality and compliance with international standards.