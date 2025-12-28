403
Israeli Forces Arrest 16 Palestinians In West Bank
Occupied Jerusalem and Ramallah, Dec. 28 (Petra)-- Israeli occupation forces on Sunday carried out a wide campaign of raids and arrests across various areas of the West Bank, raiding homes and abusing residents.
In a statement, Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said occupation forces arrested 16 Palestinians during the incursions into the West Bank, claiming the detainees were wanted.
In a related development, dozens of Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem, under heavy protection from occupation police.
The Jordan-run Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Department stated settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound through the Al-Magharebah Gate, toured the courtyards, and performed provocative Talmudic rituals, amid tight police protection.
