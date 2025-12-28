Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Forces Arrest 16 Palestinians In West Bank


2025-12-28 08:07:08
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Occupied Jerusalem and Ramallah, Dec. 28 (Petra)-- Israeli occupation forces on Sunday carried out a wide campaign of raids and arrests across various areas of the West Bank, raiding homes and abusing residents.
In a statement, Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said occupation forces arrested 16 Palestinians during the incursions into the West Bank, claiming the detainees were wanted.
In a related development, dozens of Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem, under heavy protection from occupation police.
The Jordan-run Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Department stated settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound through the Al-Magharebah Gate, toured the courtyards, and performed provocative Talmudic rituals, amid tight police protection.

MENAFN28122025000117011021ID1110531674



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search