Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Advisor To Saudi FM On Lebanese Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, met on Sunday with Advisor to the Saudi Foreign Minister on Lebanese Affairs, HH Prince Yazid bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al Farhan, who is on a visit to the State of Qatar.

Talks throughout the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as on the developments in Lebanon and the joint coordination efforts between the two countries on the Lebanese matter.

HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's supportive position for Lebanon and its persistent standing with the brotherly people of Lebanon.