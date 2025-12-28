403
Türkiye Holds Ceremony for Libyan Delegation Killed in Plane Crash
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Türkiye organized a solemn ceremony in Ankara to honor the Libyan military delegation members, including Chief of General Staff Gen. Mohammed Ali Al-Haddad, who lost their lives in a plane crash before their bodies were repatriated to Libya.
The private jet carrying the delegation went down in Ankara on December 23, claiming the lives of all eight individuals aboard — five Libyan officials and three crew members.
The ceremony was held at the Murted Air Base Command, where participants observed a moment of silence, followed by a recitation from the Holy Quran and prayers for the deceased.
After the names of the victims were read aloud, their remains were placed onto an aircraft bound for Libya.
The event was attended by Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Land Forces Commander Gen. Metin Tokel, Naval Forces Commander Adm. Ercument Tatlioglu, Libyan Ambassador to Ankara Mustafa Elgelaib, members of the Libyan military delegation, and relatives of the victims.
Those who perished included Libyan Chief of General Staff Gen. Mohammed Ali Al-Haddad, Libyan Land Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Futuri Gribel, Director of Libyan Military Factories Brig. Gen. Mahmoud Juma El Giteviy, adviser Mohammed Assavi, and photographer Mohammed Omar Ahmed Mahjoub.
