Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KIZILELMA Achieves Historic Autonomous Formation Flight

2025-12-28 07:32:34
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Turkish defense firm Baykar revealed that two prototypes of its Bayraktar KIZILELMA unmanned combat aircraft had successfully performed the world’s first fully autonomous close-formation flight by jet-powered drones.

The defense manufacturer is continuing to integrate advanced features into the KIZILELMA program, marking a significant breakthrough in global aviation. No other nation has publicly demonstrated autonomous formation flying with fighter-class unmanned aircraft.

The test was conducted at the AKINCI Flight Training and Test Center in Corlu, located in northwestern Türkiye, as part of ongoing trials of KIZILELMA’s smart fleet autonomy system.

During the exercise, the third prototype (PT3) and the fifth prototype (PT5) took off one after the other. Once airborne, the two aircraft carried out synchronized maneuvers and maintained close formation entirely on their own, without human control.

This achievement was enabled by smart fleet autonomy algorithms developed by Baykar’s engineering team, showcasing the company’s progress in advancing cooperative unmanned aerial operations.

