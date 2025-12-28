403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KIZILELMA Achieves Historic Autonomous Formation Flight
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Turkish defense firm Baykar revealed that two prototypes of its Bayraktar KIZILELMA unmanned combat aircraft had successfully performed the world’s first fully autonomous close-formation flight by jet-powered drones.
The defense manufacturer is continuing to integrate advanced features into the KIZILELMA program, marking a significant breakthrough in global aviation. No other nation has publicly demonstrated autonomous formation flying with fighter-class unmanned aircraft.
The test was conducted at the AKINCI Flight Training and Test Center in Corlu, located in northwestern Türkiye, as part of ongoing trials of KIZILELMA’s smart fleet autonomy system.
During the exercise, the third prototype (PT3) and the fifth prototype (PT5) took off one after the other. Once airborne, the two aircraft carried out synchronized maneuvers and maintained close formation entirely on their own, without human control.
This achievement was enabled by smart fleet autonomy algorithms developed by Baykar’s engineering team, showcasing the company’s progress in advancing cooperative unmanned aerial operations.
The defense manufacturer is continuing to integrate advanced features into the KIZILELMA program, marking a significant breakthrough in global aviation. No other nation has publicly demonstrated autonomous formation flying with fighter-class unmanned aircraft.
The test was conducted at the AKINCI Flight Training and Test Center in Corlu, located in northwestern Türkiye, as part of ongoing trials of KIZILELMA’s smart fleet autonomy system.
During the exercise, the third prototype (PT3) and the fifth prototype (PT5) took off one after the other. Once airborne, the two aircraft carried out synchronized maneuvers and maintained close formation entirely on their own, without human control.
This achievement was enabled by smart fleet autonomy algorithms developed by Baykar’s engineering team, showcasing the company’s progress in advancing cooperative unmanned aerial operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment