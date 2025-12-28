403
Lavrov says EU is not ready for constructive talks over Ukrainian war
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the European Union on Sunday, describing it as the primary barrier to constructive negotiations over the Ukraine conflict. In an interview with TASS, he argued that the EU continues to prepare for war with Russia rather than seek a diplomatic resolution.
Lavrov highlighted that nearly all European countries have “pumped the Kiev regime full of money and weapons,” while also hoping the Russian economy collapses under sanctions. He traced the EU’s hostility back to 2014, claiming Brussels incited anti-Russia sentiment and promoted militarism among European populations.
He accused the “European war party” of prioritizing a strategic defeat of Russia over peace, saying their ambitions have “literally blinded them.” Addressing concerns that Russia might attack NATO, Lavrov asserted that Russia poses no threat but warned that any attack on Russia would result in a “devastating blow.”
Lavrov’s remarks come as the EU attempts to influence peace talks, with European officials insisting that deals involving major Ukrainian concessions would be unacceptable. Moscow has repeatedly stated that EU participation in negotiations “does not bode well” for ending hostilities and criticized the bloc’s efforts to militarize its economy under the guise of countering Russia.
