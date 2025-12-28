Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap Milestones With Core Protocol Features Finalized

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto project focused on decentralized lending, continues to move through its published roadmap as development work on its core protocol features reaches completion. The project is positioning itself within the DeFi crypto sector by building lending and borrowing infrastructure designed to support predictable usage and risk management. Recent updates indicate that Mutuum Finance is progressing from development planning toward early deployment stages, while its token distribution also continues.

Overview of the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Protocol

Mutuum Finance is being developed as a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol built on Ethereum. The project aims to provide users with on-chain access to capital without relying on centralized intermediaries. The design focuses on clear lending rules, transparent collateral requirements, and automated risk controls.

At the core of the protocol is a dual lending model. This structure supports two main ways for users to interact with the system. The first is a pooled lending market, where users deposit assets into shared liquidity pools. These assets can then be borrowed by other users, and lenders earn yield based on borrowing demand.

The second component supports more structured borrowing interactions, where users borrow against collateral with defined parameters. These parameters include loan-to-value limits and liquidation thresholds, which are intended to protect both lenders and the protocol itself during periods of market volatility.

An important element of the Mutuum Finance system is the use of mtTokens. When users supply assets to the protocol, they receive mtTokens that represent their share of the pool. These tokens accrue value over time as interest is generated from borrowing activity.

mtTokens serve two purposes. First, they provide a clear on-chain record of each user's position in the protocol. Second, they allow yield to be reflected automatically without requiring users to manually claim rewards. This design aligns with established DeFi crypto lending standards and simplifies user interaction.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 Plans

In addition to its initial lending markets, Mutuum Finance has outlined plans to support stablecoin-based activity. Stablecoins can reduce exposure to price swings and may appeal to users seeking lower volatility lending and borrowing options. These markets are expected to complement existing crypto asset pools rather than replace them.

The roadmap also includes future Layer-2 integrations. Layer-2 networks can reduce transaction fees and increase throughput compared to Ethereum mainnet. While these integrations are not required for the initial launch, they are part of the longer-term infrastructure strategy as the protocol prepares for broader usage.

According to statements shared through the project's official communication channels, Mutuum Finance is preparing for a V1 deployment on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. The initial release is expected to include several core components, such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator bot.

ETH and USDT are planned as the first supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral use. This limited asset set allows the development team to monitor protocol behavior before expanding support to additional tokens.