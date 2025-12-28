Here's Why Gwyneth Paltrow Refused Intimate Scene With Ethan Hawke In 'Great Expectations'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has finally spoken about why she declined to film an intimate scene with her 'Great Expectations' co-star Ethan Hawke.

The actress, 53, and Hawke, 55, recently looked back on their first meeting, nearly three decades after the pair shared the screen in the 1998 movie adaptation of Charles' Dickens' classic novel. The duo said that the actress was pitched a sex scene by the film's director, Alfonso Cuaron, and she declined, reports 'People' magazine.

In a video for Vanity Fair, Ethan Hawke said,“Do you remember Alfonso pitching you the love scene?"

To this, Paltrow replied, "Oh, my God”, before explaining that Cuaron suggested a scene in which her character would have received oral sex from Hawke's character. "I was like, 'Oh, my God, my father's going to have a heart attack'”.

Remembering how Cuaron described the scene, Hawke said,“'The camera is going to go down your belly, and then it's going to go up your breasts, and then it's going to go in your face as you reach ecstasy. And then when you reach ecstasy, the light will explode like to the sun'”.

"And I remember looking at Gwyneth, and Gwyneth is like, 'Alfonso, I'm never going to do that'”, he said, as Paltrow laughed.

According to the Goop entrepreneur, she felt "really self-conscious about my dad and grandfather seeing this kind of stuff" in the early days of her career. "It really bothered me", she shared adding, "Now, I wouldn't care”.

Hawke shared that he thought his costar handled the situation well at the time, describing her as firm but not "petulant”.

"You had an awareness of the way that the business works, and the ways in which those kinds of images could be manipulated and what it meant to your dad”, Hawke told Paltrow.

"Maybe I was too prudish in the moment”, Paltrow said, prompting Hawke to reply, "I don't think you were”. "I was definitely worried about it”, she added.