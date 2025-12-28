Public Administration Institute Trains Over 24,000 Government Employees In 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) In 2025, the Public Administration Institute (PAI), as part of its national role in supporting the implementation of the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap, continued delivering a comprehensive set of training programs and initiatives, targeting over 24,000 employees through 845 training programs across various government entities and all regions of the Kingdom.The programs aimed to enhance institutional performance, promote a culture of innovation and governance, and strengthen public sector readiness.As part of national efforts to modernize the public sector, the Government Leadership Center at PAI continued its role in preparing and qualifying government leaders and building their capacities at different levels, enabling them to lead change and improve institutional performance.In a statement to "Petra" Sunday, PAI Director, Siham Khawaldeh, said the institute launched the "Executive Future Leaders Track (Irtiqa)," in cooperation with the Civil Service and Public Administration Commission.Khawaldeh added that this process saw the "Advanced Government Leadership Program," as 19 participants took part, while 48 others engaged in the "Women Leadership Qualification Program in the Public Sector".Both programs were funded by The Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) supporting public administration reform in Jordan.The programs, launched on Oct. 16, targeted high-performing middle-management employees with leadership potential to prepare them for senior leadership roles and support merit-based, transparent leadership selection and succession.PAI also launched the "Professional Diploma in Public Policy and Administration," with 47 employees from 28 government entities participating over 500 training hours.The diploma aims to qualify government cadres capable of formulating, implementing, and evaluating public policies and proposing solutions to challenges related to public sector modernization, following a collaborative government work approach.The diploma was implemented under the Public Administration Reform Project in Jordan, funded by Italian cooperation, in partnership with the European Public Law Organization (EPLO), the German Jordanian University, and the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap Management and Implementation Unit at the Prime Ministry.The Directorate of Training and Capacity Building played a key role in developing human capacities and improving public sector performance through specialized training programs that respond to government institutions' needs and contribute to improving service quality.These programs include the "New Employee Orientation Program," offered as self-learning via the e-training platform for newly appointed employees, along with programs designed based on training needs identified by government entities and managed through the electronic training system.To enhance professional practice and apply international standards in the public sector, PAI implemented international certification programs in human resources management based on a memorandum of understanding with the US Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).This included two programs for HR directors and department heads to obtain the "Advanced Certified Human Resources Management (ACHRM)" certification, with 47 participants representing 47 government entities, contributing to improving HR management in line with international best practices.For administrative capacity development and applying global best practices in project management, PAI implemented five "Project Management Professional (PMP)" programs accredited by the Project Management Institute (PMI), attended by 713 employees from various government entities.PAI also launched "Agile Project Management" programs based on modern PMI-approved methodologies, with the first program attended by 17 participants to enhance project management skills using flexible, modern approaches.To improve institutional performance and public sector competencies, PAI implemented targeted programs for employees and leaders at different levels, including the "Regulatory Impact Assessment Program," attended by 557 employees in 24 courses, enabling policymakers to analyze options and make strategic decisions.The institute also conducted the "Internal Control and Audit Units Evaluation Standards Program," aimed at improving internal auditing, governance, and risk management, with 544 participants across 19 programs in different regions.Under the 2023–2025 strategic plan, PAI implemented the "Frontline Staff Capacity Building Program" in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and the Public Sector Modernization Program Management Unit, supported by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).The initiative included 337 training sessions across several governorates, including Irbid, Madaba, Tafilah, Ma'an, and Aqaba, aiming to enhance frontline employees' efficiency in providing public services and improving beneficiary experience.