Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan, China Discuss Strengthening Educational Cooperation


2025-12-28 07:05:19
Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) -- Education Minister Azmi Mahafzah met on Sunday with Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Guo Wei to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations across various fields, particularly in education domains.
According to a ministry statement, the meeting highlighted the importance of cooperation in digital transformation, especially the use of artificial intelligence, the development of modern academic disciplines to keep pace with global technological progress, as well as improving student learning, as the ministry is advancing rapidly in these areas.
The minister noted the ministry launched the AI-powered educational assistant "Siraj" on a trial basis.
The tool, he noted, provides students and teachers with precise answers and interactions based on official curricula, with clear reference documentation for each response, covering all grade levels.
The discussions also addressed higher education relations and the importance of coordination among Jordanian and Chinese universities to enhance joint collaboration across various educational programs and research studies
Guo, in turn, called for expanding the Chinese scholarship program to 30 seats this year reflects the two countries' commitment to supporting education.
The scholarship program, which allows students to study at Jordanian universities, began three years ago and has become a landmark in China-Jordan educational cooperation, he pointed out.
The diplomat also hoped Jordanian universities would participate in the Arab-Chinese Universities Forum, a platform for scientific cooperation, noting that the forum's secretariat is based in Amman.
Additionally, the ambassador emphasized the "close" bilateral partnership, rooted in a long history of constructive cooperation, and affirmed China's readiness to further expand collaboration in ways that benefit the educational sector.

