Silos, Supply Company Posts JD2.4M Net Profit In 2024

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) -The Audit Bureau's latest report showed Jordan Silos And Supply General Company (JSSGC) recorded "positive" financial results in 2024, achieving net profits of approximately JD2.4 million, according to its audited budget and financial statements.In a statement issued Sunday, the company attributed this performance to its "key" role as the secure storage arm for the Kingdom's strategic reserves of grains and essential commodities, in coordination with the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply, aimed to ensure their management and availability for the local market.The JSSGC said the "positive" outcome was driven by diversification of its operational activities, which cover grain storage and milling, leasing refrigerated and dry warehouses, and handling and unloading operations at the Port of Aqaba.On their impact, the JSSGC noted these activities "directly enhanced supply chain efficiency and ensured the sustainable availability" of basic commodities.JSSGC added that these operations contribute to strengthening national food security and raising operational readiness to address various conditions and challenges.The company said this effort aligns with its "strategic" and operational plans, focused on improving efficiency, optimizing asset utilization, and balancing its national role with financial sustainability.